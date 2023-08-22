HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The time is finally here! High school football begins Friday, August 25, and News 19 will be there to bring the action from the field to your home!

Sports Director, Olivia Whitmire, and Sports Reporter, Claudia Chakamian, will have some major highlights and exciting extras for you to enjoy this season!

News 19 also has some helpful links to help you keep track of each of the games.

To see the scores of each game in real-time, and game highlights from those games on our website by clicking “Sports,” and then “Football Friday” on our homepage.

Each week the News 19 sports department and its sponsors will be a part of choosing the Team of the Week, Game of the Week and Band of the Week!

Viewers can also see the Top Plays of the Week on Sunday night with Claudia Chakamian.

We hope you’re as excited as we are to kick off our Football Fridays! You can follow along during our shows at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Also, don’t forget to catch Football Friday Overtime on WHDF at 10:35 p.m.