NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – News 19 is partnering up with the Food Bank of North Alabama again for The Great Diaper Drive 2023!

The Food Bank received more than 130,000 donations of diapers and wipes during the 2022 drive.

The Food Bank of North Alabama’s Diaper Bank distributes its collection of diapers and wipes through agencies across 11 counties that the Food Bank serves. Diapers are the most requested non-food item. Financial donations are also encouraged.

The boxes of diapers do not have to be unopened, the Food Bank accepts opened boxes as well. For parents whose children have recently grown out of a size, please consider taking those leftovers to the Food Bank.

Area Walmart stores are currently housing several donation bins to take diaper donations. You can find a complete list of participating Walmarts by clicking here.

On November 9, the News 19 team will be at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard — ready to accept any and all diaper, wipe and monetary donations for our Blitz Day!