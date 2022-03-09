The bittersweet time has come for the beloved Shevaun Bryan to move up to a bigger market and move on from News 19.

Shevaun has been at News 19 for around 8 years, in two separate stints.

She started her News 19 career in June 2014 as an MMJ/Reporter. A few months later, she moved to Decatur to become the Morgan/Limestone/Lawrence County Bureau Reporter. Then in October 2016, she was promoted to Weekend Morning Anchor where she produced and anchored her own newscast for two years.

After a short time at our sister station in Oklahoma City, Shevaun came back to us in April 2019 to be an Anchor for News 19 at 10 p.m. with Greg Screws. Now, they also anchor News 19 at 9 p.m. on WHDF as well, which debuted just over a year ago.

So I’m going to let everyone else talk about how Shevaun is an award-winning anchor and a great reporter. Plenty of people who can do that. Here’s what I can tell you… Do you remember back in elementary school when you had that friend that you would rush to the playground with during recess? For me, that is Shevaun. When you co-anchor newscasts together, for it to work the way it’s supposed to work, you have to first understand it’s a relationship. And my relationship with Shevaun has been a pure joy. We began with positivity and fun and it grew from there. Thanks to texting and social media, Shevaun leaving me won’t be quite as hard. But there is a part of my workday that won’t be quite as fun as it used to be. Evening Anchor Greg Screws

Shevaun has been an exceptional journalist during her time with News 19, so much so, that she won the 2020 Anchor of the Year award from the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

She produced our Black History Month specials and in June 2019, she field-anchored our coverage of protests in downtown Huntsville, where our team and protestors were tear-gassed by police.

She is active in the community working with our Great Diaper Drive fundraiser and the annual Remarkable Women feature.

If there was a picture in the Dictionary under enthusiasm (if we still actually had them in book form) it would be a photo of Shevaun. Now, it could be a vacation photo, and she has a thousand great ones, but it could just as easily be her working on a story, or anchoring, or live in the field with a special project. She brings herself totally to everything she does, and “that” is what I will miss most. We’ve had plenty of great people here at 19, but I’m not sure we’ve had anyone quite like Shevaun. We, and yeah…the viewers especially… are going to miss her. A lot! Morning Anchor Steve Johnson

Shevaun will be moving on to WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she will be an Anchor/Reporter.

We’re sad for us but thrilled for Shevaun to be making this jump for her career! Her last newscast with us will be News 19 at 10 p.m. on March 23.

Keep up with Shevaun on her social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.