BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — WHNT/WHDF is proud to announce that Evening Anchor Christine Killimayer was awarded the 2021 ‘Anchor of the Year’ award from the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association (ABA).

Christine joins long-time News 19 Anchor Jerry Hayes on the desk for the early evening newscasts on weekdays at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. She has been with News 19 for almost a decade.

Every year, the ABA holds an awards ceremony called the “ABBY” awards where radio and television broadcasters are recognized as Alabama’s Best in Broadcasting in various categories. WHNT/WHDF was thrilled to bring home three awards from the event!

Christine was chosen as Anchor of the Year for her work as the Executive Producer/Co-Anchor/Reporter for News 19’s “10 Years After the Storm” special that also won a Judge’s Award of Merit on Sunday as well. During this last year, she assisted in the coverage of former Huntsville Police officer William Darby’s murder trial, the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and Tennessee Valley children’s return to school following the COVID-19 shutdown.

(L to R) Photojournalist Gregg Stone, Anchor Christine Killimayer and Anchor Jerry Hayes pose with their awards at the 16th Annual ABBY awards. (Photo: WHNT)

She is not only an outstanding anchor and journalist, but she is also a mentor to many in our newsroom.

It would be hard to find someone more deserving of this award, this past year, than Christine. On top of her full-time anchor duties, she was the Executive Producer, co-anchor, reporter, producer and co-editor of a full hour special, on the anniversary of a horrific tornado here. It was quite the lift. On top of that, she’s a great newsroom leader and mentor. We’re so proud of her and happy she is in our newsroom, every day. Paul Caron, News Director

Christine joined the News 19 family in June 2010 as the station’s first female Sports Anchor/Reporter. During that time, she covered Auburn’s run to the 2011 BCS Championship and Alabama’s run to the 2012 BCS Championship. She also had the opportunity to build relationships with many local college and high school athletes and coaches.

After two years, Christine took a short break from the business but returned to WHNT in April 2014. She worked as a multimedia journalist until being promoted to anchor in 2016.

While Christine has covered a wide variety of events and issues impacting the Tennessee Valley, she says she is most proud of her work producing an award-winning suicide prevention special several years ago.

Christine has been honored with numerous awards throughout her career, including several from the ABA and the Alabama Associated Press Media Editors. She also received an Emmy nomination from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Nashville/Midsouth Chapter.

This is the second year in a row that a News 19 Anchor received the award. Former News 19 Evening Anchor Shevaun Bryan won the award in 2020.

To round off the 16th Annual ABBY awards, Jerry Hayes and long-time News 19 photojournalist, Gregg Stone were presented with a Judge’s Award of Merit for the franchise, “The Story” which airs on Sunday evenings. Fun fact: These two started working at News 19 about a month apart. They have covered everything you can imagine together and are both Emmy-award-winning journalists.

We could not be happier for Christine and all of the hard-working journalists who contributed to these awards! We are grateful to have outstanding talent that makes News 19, “North Alabama’s News Leader.”