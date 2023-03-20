BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – News 19’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier was honored Saturday night for her outstanding work in the Tennessee Valley at the ABBY Awards!

The Alabama Broadcasters Association (ABA) celebrated its 17th annual “Alabama’s Best in Broadcasting”, otherwise known as the ABBY Awards on Saturday night at The Club in Birmingham.

Danielle took home the Judge’s Merit Award for the Television Weather Anchor category.

The Weather Anchor ABBY award is presented to the, “Most outstanding local Weather Anchor broadcasting predominantly to an Alabama audience. This award recognizes the best

overall performance by an individual weather anchor in presenting daily weather segments, severe weather coverage and weather-related stories.”

“I’m so humbled to win the Judges Merit Award for Weather Anchor at the ABBYs tonight! This award isn’t given out in every category so it’s truly exciting to be recognized, especially with so many veteran meteorologists in Alabama,” Danielle wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday night.

Judging for the award took place in February, as 12 radio and TV personalities reviewed submissions in person over a two-day period. These judges were out of state and had no connection to Alabama stations so they could remain unbiased.

Danielle joined News 19 in October 2021. She holds the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society (AMS). She is also on the AMS board of directors for broadcast meteorology, where she helps other meteorologists attain their CBM.

The ABBY award will be added to her trophy case, alongside multiple awards she has won for her work in several markets prior to becoming chief of our Weather Authority team.

She won a Pennsylvania Associated Press award for severe weather coverage, was nominated for an Emmy for coverage of flash flooding, was part of a team that won Best Morning Show from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters in 2012, was nominated for an Emmy for coverage of an EF-5 tornado that hit Oklahoma in May 2013.

On behalf of the News 19 team, we want to recognize Danielle for the amazing work she does for the Tennessee Valley and congratulate her on winning this award! We thank the Alabama Broadcasters Association for recognizing all the wonderful work Danielle does.