HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Wednesday, October 4, marks 2 years since Danielle Dozier joined the News 19 team as chief meteorologist!

Danielle moved to the Rocket City from Pittsburgh, and before that, she had worked in Indianapolis, Oklahoma City and Abilene, Texas.

She has been nominated, and won, several awards, including a Pennsylvania Associated Press award for severe weather coverage, an Emmy for coverage of an EF-5 tornado in the Oklahoma City area in 2013 and a Judges’ Award of Merit from the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

We are so happy to have Danielle as a part of our News 19 team! Help us wish her a happy 2nd anniversary!

