Bittersweet goodbye to Meteorologist Alex Puckett

We have some bittersweet news to share… Our Weekend Meteorologist Alex Puckett will be leaving News 19 after more than 2 years serving the Valley. While we are sad for us, we are happy for him to be able to go and back to his hometown.

Alex will be joining Nexstar Nation’s “Storm Team” at CBS 42 in Birmingham as a Weekend Meteorologist.

“This opportunity is a dream come true for me. I interned at CBS 42 when I was in college, and learned so much from Ashley Gann and the team there,” Alex wrote in a Facebook post.

Alex grew up in Childersburg, right outside of Birmingham. He grew up watching Meteorologist greats such as James Spann and former News 19 Chief Meteorologist, Jason Simpson when he was in Birmingham.

Alex joined News 19 in August 2019 after working at WCBI in Columbus, Miss., and WUVA in Tuscaloosa.

He’s always eager to get in the field, whether it was driving in Storm Hunter 19, following up on post-severe storm sites or giving us a Football Friday forecast from one of our local high school football fields.

We appreciate the passion he brought to the job during his time here and we wish him all the best!

Stay in touch with Alex on his Facebook and Twitter: @PuckettWX

Alex’s last day at News 19 is January 9th.