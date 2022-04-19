HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The News 19 team is set to celebrate Ben Smith’s 12th anniversary with WHNT on Thursday.

WHNT News 19 Meteorologist Ben Smith reads to students at Montview Elementary

He first joined us in Huntsville on April 21, 2010, and since then has provided our morning forecast from 4:30 a.m. through 7 a.m. Ben keeps the energy up during an additional two hours of news and weather on WHDF North Alabama’s CW from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Over his years Ben has traveled to schools across the Tennessee Valley to recognize the work being done by amazing teachers and the zealous school spirit at pep rallies during football season.

A two-time Emmy winner, Ben has also been the recipient of a prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for continuous coverage of Hurricane Floyd during his time in Orlando, Florida.

For 12 years Ben has been providing North Alabama with the weather of the day and is always more than happy to provide our team with personalized forecasts, for July 4th picnics on the lake and long drives home.

We are grateful to have Ben there in the morning with a smile to brighten our day. Happy anniversary Ben!