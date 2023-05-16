HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As some of you may know, the News 19 family has been growing. However, some of our new members are a little smaller than you might think.

In the last few weeks, we have welcomed two, tiny, new faces — two of our morning producers just had babies!

Nawaal Jalill added baby girl Ava to her family on April 23, and Karrington Earle welcomed a baby boy, Trace, on May 1.

We’re so excited and happy for them! We wish them a speedy recovery (and lots of baby snuggles!).

Also, our weekday morning anchor Kelley Smith recently announced that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl! Our littlest team member will join us in the fall.

News 19 is so excited to welcome Ava and Trace to our family, and we excitedly await the arrival of our third!