Anchors Do More Than Just Anchor

At this moment, each News 19 anchor (Steve, Melissa, Jerry, Christine, Greg and Shevaun) has some sort of project or weekly additional segment that they cover, on-top of giving you the news every day.

In the above photo, Melissa Riopka is seen with an adorable furry friend named Hector who made his guest appearance on ‘News 19 at Noon’ Friday.

Hector joined us to promote the “Pawdi Gras” ball supporting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society at the Von Braun Center. He was joined by Amy Mayfield, a member of the Dog Ball committee for GHHS.

Melissa was thrilled to be able to host the two safely, outside! Melissa hosts a guest almost every single day on News 19 at Noon. You can see all of her guests by clicking here.

Another example, Steve Johnson has his segment, “Leadership Perspectives” which airs every Sunday morning and Jerry Hayes has his segment, “The Story” which airs every Sunday night.

We may be a little biased, but our anchors are some of the best in the business and we’re so lucky to have them keep us afloat!