A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland

One of the most spectacular Christmas experiences is right up the road in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Gaylord Opryland produces “A Country Christmas” and News 19 got an inside look to put you up close to the lights and wonder. Throughout the week, we will show you what the family friendly celebration is all about.

A Country Christmas offers a wide array of family-friendly activities ranging from visits with Santa, gingerbread decorating, caroling, tubing and ice skating to the NEW Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™. The Oak Ridge Boys are back home to headline the “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show as part of a 31-show residency.

The Parade of Trees

Over four million lights, miles of garland and ribbons, dozens of trees, a star-studded parade of trees with Music City’s biggest names, and the biggest name of all will be at Gaylord Opryland’s Country Christmas.

Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf

The country Christmas extravaganza comes complete with a Christmas experience with the one-and-only ELF. It is a multi-sensory self-guided experience completely inspired by the iconic film, “Elf.”

You can take part in the experience through January 2nd.

The Oak Ridge Boys “Christmas in Tennessee” Dinner Show

Gaylord Opryland is welcoming back Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry members, The Oak Ridge Boys, for a 31-show residency during the holiday season.

You can join them for dinner and show through December 25th.

Event tickets and room packages with or without event tickets and SoundWaves options are available now to purchase at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com

Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

For more information, visit Gaylord Opryland “A Country Christmas” website, Facebook, and Instagram.