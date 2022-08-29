HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – News 19 is excited to announce a change coming to your screens very soon!

Weekend Evening Anchor Madison Neal has decided to go back to her love of reporting full-time during the week. With this change, that means a new face will be coming to the weekends.

Our newest MMJ/Reporter Lynsey Smith was promoted to Weekend Evening Anchor and she will anchor her first ‘official’ newscast on October 1! Lynsey will also report three days a week on our evening shows, News 19 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

She filled in this past weekend and already loved working with Meteorologist Jessica Camuto and Sports Reporter Claudia Chakamian.

Lynsey is currently our Weekday Morning Reporter joined by Hannah Jones and Samson Tamijani. She joined News 19 in June 2022.

She has been a great asset to News 19 in her short time here and we can’t wait to see her grow in this new role!

Madison is thrilled to be able to do more reporting and can’t wait to see Lynsey shine on the anchor desk.

We hope you will welcome her with open arms on October 1, and for now, on the morning shows. Keep up with Lynsey on her social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If you have any story ideas for Lynsey, email her at lynsey.smith@whnt.com.

As Madison gets back to reporting full-time, if you have any story ideas for her, send them to madison.neal@whnt.com.