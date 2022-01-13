18-year-old dead in Birmingham after shooting near Wenonah High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting near Wenonah High School Wednesday night.

Birmingham police said in a press briefing that Deandre Haggard was fatally shot at Kimbrough Homes near Wenonah High School around 8 p.m.

Officers who patrol the housing community responded to a call of shots fired, according to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department. When they arrived on scene, officers found Haggard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mauldin said that police have “very limited information” after their preliminary investigation and that the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting are still at large.

At the Wednesday night press briefing, Mauldin also addressed other recent shootings in the city that have impacted young people.

“As we experience gun violence in the city and surrounding areas, the message would be conflict resolution, community engagement,” he said. “We need all our various partners to chip in. It starts with family raising their children the right way.”