HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for Capital Murder in connection with a shooting death in May.

According to Huntsville Police, officers found the victim, 23-year-old Jaylen King in a vehicle on the 4500 block of Bob Wallace Avenue on May 7. Officers discovered that King had been shot and he was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s identity is not being released because of his age.