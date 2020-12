HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck involving two vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, tied up traffic Friday morning on I-565.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the Greenbrier exit at mile marker 3 around 7:00 AM.

HEMSI took two people in the 18-wheeler to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Moderate Crash on I-565 EB @ MP 3 near Greenbrier Rd in Huntsville. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/8IZXwvOBMy — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) December 4, 2020