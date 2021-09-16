18-wheeler underwater in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — An 18-wheeler is partially underwater after leaving the road in Lawrence County.

According to a Facebook post, the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) showed the vehicle in the water near Highway 20 in Courtland.

Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood, who also serves as the Lawrence County Coroner, stated the truck ran off the roadway just west of County Road 150 and landed in Big Nance Creek.

Norwood stated the driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Decatur-Morgan County Hospital.