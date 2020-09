MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Crews responded to a wreck involving an 18 wheeler and a car Monday morning in the Hulaco area.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, an 18 wheeler struck a car on Hwy 67 at Hulaco Road. They say deputies responded to the scene and the EMS was called.

They asked drivers to use caution and expect delays as they cleaned up the wreck.

No injuries were reported.