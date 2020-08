LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Four students have tested positive and 18 athletes were asked to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 at Elkmont High School, according to Limestone County Schools administrators.

Limestone County Schools administrators said they do not have a report that a coach has tested positive.

Limestone County had 1393 confirmed cases as of Thursday, August 13, with 256 of those cases coming from the last 14 days.