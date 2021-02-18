17-year-old spends hours pulling cars through snow on his ATV in Meridianville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Wednesday, drivers across North Alabama had hoped to get home before another round of winter weather hit. Bianca Campbell was driving to Hazel Green and in the blink of an eye, she was navigating snow. Thankfully, a 17-year-old was there to pull her through.

Campbell was out and about because she had an appointment with her doctor and didn’t get done until almost 6 p.m. After getting stuck once, like many drivers, Campbell got stuck again. This time on a slight incline of the road on Highway 431 in Meridianville.

“When I got out of my car, my boot was covered in snow. I couldn’t see my boot. There was cars beside me stuck. Cars in front of me stuck,” said Campbell.

Chaos unfolded around Campbell. Cars were driving around each other, law enforcement drove by for higher priority calls. Campbell had never driven through snow. She thought she might be stuck. That’s when 17-year-old Colton Drummond drove up with an ATV.

“Y’all think you could push it?” asked Campbell. “I’m going to go get a rope to help you,” Drummond responded.

Campbell says the young man was “pumped” to help. She could not believe it. Drummond first helped some older folks who had been stuck for more than an hour near Campbell. Initially, Drummond wasn’t sure his ATV would help get people out of patches of ice and snow.

“I couldn’t believe it. There was this 18-wheeler and this truck hooked up to it and he could not pull it up the hill whatsoever,” said Drummond, who somehow was able to help get the 18-wheeler moving with his ATV.

If you think about it, what where you doing when it was snowing? (if you actually got snow). Most kids Drummond’s age may have been playing in it. So why was Drummond helping person after person?

“I thought about it like what if one of my sisters were stuck out there,” said Drummond, after he saw a younger girl stuck long before he got to Campbell.

A video shows Campbell yelling, “She good, she good,” as Drummond freed her car.

Colton not only helped Campbell get free once, he waited for her to backtrack to get gas. Yes, Campbell was out of gas when she got stuck. Drummond kept his word and waited for his new friend to get stuck again.

As they sometimes say, the third time is a charm. Eventually, near midnight, Campbell got home. She started her trip around 6pm.

“Colton you are my hero. Thank you for everything you did for me last night and other people. You are so brave. If I had a son, I would want him to be like Colton,” said Campbell.

For Colton, this was not work at all. For him it was fun helping people. With more ice likely to form overnight, you may want to look for Drummond out in northern Madison County.



“I’ll be back out there. I will definitely be there,” said Drummond.