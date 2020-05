PIEDMONT, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of Piedmont teen. The wreck happened Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m.on May 13th. ALEA says 16-year-old Charles Dewayne Butler was killed when the All-Terrain Vehicle he was riding was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

ALEA says Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Their condition is unknown.

ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.