16-year-old charged with capital murder after Alabama couple found shot to death, bodies dumped in shed in Tuscaloosa. (via Getty images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were dumped on someone else’s property over the weekend.

AL.com reports the victims were discovered in a shed in the west Alabama town of Sawyerville. Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson identified the victims as Devyn Sterling and Shalondria Grey-Chavers. Both were 24.

Investigators believe the couple was shot to death on the night of November 5, then dumped in the shed sometime over the weekend.

A 16-year-old has been charged with capital murder, and Jackson said more arrests are forthcoming.

Officials provided few details about the investigation but said they believe robbery could be the motive.