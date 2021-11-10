16-year-old charged with capital murder after Alabama couple found shot to death, bodies dumped in shed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

16-year-old charged with capital murder after Alabama couple found shot to death, bodies dumped in shed in Tuscaloosa. (via Getty images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were dumped on someone else’s property over the weekend.

AL.com reports the victims were discovered in a shed in the west Alabama town of Sawyerville. Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson identified the victims as Devyn Sterling and Shalondria Grey-Chavers. Both were 24.

Investigators believe the couple was shot to death on the night of November 5, then dumped in the shed sometime over the weekend.

A 16-year-old has been charged with capital murder, and Jackson said more arrests are forthcoming.

Officials provided few details about the investigation but said they believe robbery could be the motive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News