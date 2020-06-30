16 positive COVID-19 cases at Albertville long-term health and rehab facility

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – More than a dozen of the more than 1,400 positive novel coronavirus cases in Marshall County are from Albertville Health and Rehab.

Company representatives told WHNT News 19 they tested everyone at the facility as precautionary measure at the guidance of state officials.

Six residents and 10 staffers received positive results.

The residents have since been moved to an unidentified sister facility’s COVID-19 unit, while the workers are now quarantining at home.

They said both groups are getting the necessary treatment.

The company said it has reported the results to the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Marshall County Health Department as well as informed all patients, their families, and the staff.

They told WHNT News 19 they are still following CDC and other state and federal guidelines.

In March, WHNT News 19 reported on the facility’s increased safety precautions, including monitoring residents multiple times a day for symptoms and screening all employees before their shifts start.

Anita McBurnett with the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency told WHNT News 19 Albertville Health and Rehab is still testing weekly, but because the cases are community-wide and community-spread through the community, it’s tough to get control.

She said the deadly virus can be brought into the facility by an employee who is asymptomatic.

McBurnett added that that is not just an issue at Albertville Health and Rehab. She said it is the same every office has.

She told WHNT News 19 the biggest things to keep in mind right now are to practice social distancing, mask use, and proper hand sanitation.

McBurnett said people in Marshall County are too relaxed when they go out and about.

McBurnett is especially concerned because of upcoming July 4th celebrations.