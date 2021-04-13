16-month-old son of Trinity woman charged with child abuse dies

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A 16-month-old boy rushed to UAB Children’s Hospital over the weekend has died, Lawrence County authorities said Tuesday.

The boy’s mother, Jordan Ellan Harmon, 26, of Trinity, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died Tuesday, and the sheriff’s office said it has an active homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to a medical emergency with the 16-month old around 10 a.m. Sunday, when they met Harmon on Alabama Highway 24 near the Morgan County line on a medical emergency call. An ambulance took the boy to a local hospital and later to UAB Children’s Hospital.

Investigators said they expect to file more charges in the case.