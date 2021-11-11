15th annual Athens Storytelling Festival goes virtual

Decatur, Ala. – The 15th annual Athens Storytelling Festival will once again be held virtually from Friday, November 12 through Saturday, November 13 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Some of the nation’s most highly acclaimed storytellers will attend the online event for the city’s annual celebration of storytelling, tall tales and readings.

Imagination will play a big role in the festival. Instead of performing live under the big red striped tent in downtown Athens as in years past, stories will be told through a ticketed Facebook group, where ticketholders will be able to view specially-made storytelling videos from this year’s tellers.

Several favorite performers from previous years will appear, including author Donald Davis, National Storytelling Festival favorite Bil Lepp, internationally-known Carmen Deedy, highly accomplished old-time, bluegrass, and swing musician Josh Goforth, and new for this year’s event for the school days virtual festival is British storyteller Simon Brooks.

Tickets are $20 per household. Tickets provide access to the entire virtual storytelling festival, to be played out on a private Facebook group just for ticketholders. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.

To purchase tickets or for more information including a biography on each storyteller and a virtual schedule of events, visit the Athens Storytelling Festival website.

