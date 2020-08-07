$15,000 donation made to Project Lifesaver in memory of reporter Ivy Anderson

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A $15,000 donation is being made to Project Lifesaver in memory of WHNT News 19 reporter Ivy Anderson, who passed away suddenly in August 2019, shortly after reporting about Project Lifesaver’s mission and fundraising efforts.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation will make the donation on behalf of WHNT-TV/WHDF-TV, the Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., television stations serving the Huntsville area.

Project Lifesaver is operated locally by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and is designed to provide law enforcement, first responders and caregivers a way of monitoring and protecting people with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.

These individuals are equipped with transmitters that enable them to be found easily if they wander off. The program is critically important for those with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Project Lifesaver is free to families that need it, but the equipment is expensive, and the program is funded largely through public and charitable donations.

“Ivy was a bright, young, shining star in our newsroom, and her reporting on Project Lifesaver and the resulting donations enabled the local sheriff’s office to purchase four new transmitters and receivers for the program,” said Stan Pylant, Vice President and general Manager of WHNT-TV/WHDF-TV. “We miss Ivy every day, but we are incredibly proud to be making this donation to celebrate her life and the good work she did. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar in 114 markets across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are proud to make this donation on behalf of WHNT-TV/WHDF-TV, Nexstar Media Group, and all of Nexstar’s 13,000 employees.”

Commenting on the donation, Chief Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said, “Ivy Anderson developed a passion to see Project Lifesaver succeed—she took a personal interest in helping to promote the program’s benefits and that led to an outpouring of support from the community. Since then, we have raised enough money to buy equipment related to Project Lifesaver for every shift in the department. We are honoring Ivy’s memory by putting our Project Lifesaver receivers in her name. Donations are still coming in, including the $15,000 so generously donated by WHNT 19 and the Nexstar Foundation. I want to personally thank WHNT 19 and its staff for helping us continue Project Lifesaver and helping to keep the people of Marshall County safe.”