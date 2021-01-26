150 Madison City Schools students in COVID-19 quarantine

MADISON, Ala. – A number of students in the Madison City Schools system were sent home to quarantine this week, per Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols confirmed around 150 students at Discovery Middle School were exposed to a few positive cases in several situations.

Superintendent Nichols sent a notice to parents that read, “Most of these quarantines were the result of two separate athletic teams being exposed to a positive case. Also, among the COVID-19 positive students attributing to the quarantined numbers were DMS students who attended a non-school gathering with other DMS students.”

While there has been an increase in positive cases at Discovery Middle, Superintendent Nichols said he doesn’t see it as a “pattern that would cause us take any schedule change action with regard to school at this time.”

Nichols said the district’s COVID-19 numbers indicated that less than 1% of the staff and student population had tested positive and the numbers in the county are showing a decline.

“Please know that I understand the anxiety all of us have felt and are feeling during this pandemic. As a parent of a student that is attending school-based learning each day and as a husband whose wife works in the health care industry, I know all of us will be glad to see this journey end as soon as possible,” said Superintendent Nichols. “Most of the positive interactions we have dealt with have not occurred inside our schools. Your assistance to have students remain vigilant concerning social distancing away from school will certainly help to keep our school schedule open for face-to-face instruction.”

The school district asks that if your student feels sick, please keep them home for observation. They said they plan to work with parents as it relates to their absences.