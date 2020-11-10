15-year-old charged with killing family ‘does not seem bothered,’ authorities say

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The 15-year-old charged with killing five members of his family did not talk about them or show remorse for their murders, according to court documents.

In new documents filed in Limestone County, Mason Sisk’s juvenile probation officer filed a report in which she said he “does not seem bothered by the fact that he is accused of murdering his family.” It’s not clear from the report how often or how much interaction the probation officer had with Sisk.

Sisk was booked into the Limestone County Jail last week. He is charged as an adult with five counts of capital murder for the shooting in September 2019 at their home on Ridge Road in Elkmont.

Authorities said Sisk, who was 14 at the time, admitted to killing his father, John Wayne Sisk, 38, his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35, and his siblings, Kane, Aurora and Kolson Sisk. The siblings ranged in age from 6 years to 6 months old. According to the court documents, all five died after being shot in the head.

Sisk’s probationary report from the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia states he did not have a prior delinquency record. He was written up twice while there and received several warnings or reminders for unacceptable behavior, which the report states were primarily for talking without permission.

Sisk appeared to be a normal 14-year-old both mentally and physically, according to the probation officer’s report. He followed directions, did his schoolwork and interacted well with others, it states. He also received honor resident status twice, which granted him the highest level of privileges.

Officials said Sisk was given a mental evaluation, and the court found there was no indication he was mentally impaired.

The probation officer who wrote the report did recommend transferring Sisk’s case over to the adult court system, due to the severity of the crimes.

Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Huggins ruled Nov. 4 that Sisk’s case be moved to the adult system and bound over to a grand jury. In his order, Huggins stated there were no grounds to believe Sisk was mentally ill and that he could not be properly disciplined for capital murder under juvenile law.

Sisk is being held without bond.