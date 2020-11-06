15-year-old, accused of shooting, killing five family members, booked in Limestone County Jail

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – 15-year-old Mason Sisk was booked into the Limestone County jail Thursday and will face Capital Murder Charges.

Sisk was arrested in September 2019 after Limestone County Deputies said he confessed to a shooting that killed his father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35; and three siblings — a 6-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 6-month-old boy.

The family members were shot at their home on the 25000 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont.

Sisk now faces one count of capital murder of two or more victims and 3 counts of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.

Sisk was booked in the Limestone County Jail on November 5th, 2020, without bond.

BREAKING: Mason Sisk, 15, of Elkmont now faces adult charges of capital murder for the September 2019 shooting deaths of 5 family members on Ridge Rd in Elkmont. pic.twitter.com/XEt1Qejjby — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) November 6, 2020