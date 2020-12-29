15 states rooting for Alabama in the college football playoff semifinals

ALABAMA – The College Football Playoffs start this weekend and the University of Alabama has fans rooting for them across the country.

Betonline tracked over 175,000 geotagged tweets from Selection Sunday (December 20th) until now. The data was collected from popular fan hashtags for each school and compiled into the map above.

The state breakdown looks something like this:

Notre Dame – 19 states

Alabama – 15 states

Ohio State – 8 states

Clemson – 8 states

The Crimson Tide kicks off against Notre Dame Friday at 3pm CT.