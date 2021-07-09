15 cadets graduate from Huntsville Police Academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) 64th academy session saw 15 new cadets graduate from the 19-week program.

At the academy, graduates leave with “necessary knowledge and skills to be successful in keeping the community safe.”

“Enforcing the law is only a part of our job,” said Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray. “We have to also a part of the community, a good family member and a friend to those we serve.”

The department’s new officers will begin field training on Monday, July 12.

The graduation ceremony was attended by McMurray, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Alabama State Representative Rex Reynolds, HPD command staff, HPD academy staff, and representatives of the City Council.

The next academy session will begin in August.