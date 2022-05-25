PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WIAT) — More than a dozen men from Alabama have been arrested and charged with engaging in a riot at Walmart in Panama City Beach over Spring Break.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the incident occurred during the last weekend of March when hundreds of people came into town, urged by social media influencers. That Saturday, more than 100 people went inside Walmart and began flipping shopping carts, stealing items and intimidating other shoppers and employees.

Fifteen people have been identified and warrants for their arrests have been issued. All suspects are from Alabama and range in age from 17 to 37.

Social media influencers Demarion Cooper, 20, of Troy and Rashad Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka were arrested and charged with inciting or encouraging a riot.

Anyone with information regarding the case, contact the PCB Police Department at 850-233-5300.