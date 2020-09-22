148,242 Alabamians might be eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment

WASHINGTON (WHNT) – The Internal Revenue Service released a state-by-state breakdown of the nearly nine million people that will receive a letter this month encouraging them to see if they’re eligible to claim an Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS says they will mail the letters to people who don’t typically file federal income tax returns but may qualify for an Economic Impact Payment.

According to the release, there are 148,242 Alabamians that will receive a letter encouraging them to see if they are eligible to register for an Economic Impact Payment with 8,863,344 Americans in total.

Recipients of the letter are urged to visit Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool on IRS.gov before the October 15, 2020, deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS does say that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility.

According to the IRS, these letters (PDF) are part of a final stage of the IRS’s sweeping outreach and public awareness campaign on the Economic Impact Payments that began in March. The IRS says that 7 million people have already used the Non-Filers tool to register for payment.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200, and married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children under age 17 at the end of 2019 can get up to an additional $500 for each qualifying child.

According to the IRS, an individual is likely eligible for an Economic Impact Payment if they: are a U.S. citizen or resident alien; have a work-eligible Social Security number, and can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return.

For more information on eligibility requirements, see the Economic Impact Payment eligibility FAQs on IRS.gov.

The IRS says these letters will be delivered from an IRS address.

People who are eligible should not wait to receive a letter and should register now, according to the IRS. Alternatively, people can wait until next year and claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 federal income tax return by filling in 2021.

The IRS emphasized that anyone required to file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return should file the tax return and not use the Non-Filers tool. They say that tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles. The IRS says this includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

Those unable to access the Non-Filers tool may submit a simplified paper return following the procedures described in the Economic Impact Payment FAQs on IRS.gov.

The IRS says people can qualify for a payment, even if they don’t work or have no earned income. But low- and moderate-income workers and working families eligible to receive special tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit, cannot use this tool. They will need to file a regular tax return as soon as possible. The IRS says they will use their tax return information to determine and issue any Economic Impact Payment for which they are eligible.

Anyone using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. Those not choosing this option will get a check.

Beginning two weeks after they register, people can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool, available only on IRS.gov.

Breakdown by State:

State State Postal Code Total Number of EIP Payments Armed Forces Americas AA 522 Armed Forces Non-Americas AE 3,096 Alabama AL 148,242 Armed Forces Pacific AP 2,177 Alaska AK 30,807 Arizona AZ 239,037 Arkansas AR 91,386 California CA 1,186,896 Colorado CO 177,502 Connecticut CT 89,458 Delaware DE 32,875 District of Columbia DC 33,964 Florida FL 567,425 Georgia GA 348,631 Hawaii HI 48,767 Iowa IA 71,382 Idaho ID 40,943 Illinois IL 309,972 Indiana IN 150,154 Kansas KS 69,595 Kentucky KY 117,136 Louisiana LA 159,575 Maine ME 32,346 Maryland MD 192,153 Massachusetts MA 187,768 Michigan MI 270,590 Minnesota MN 115,914 Mississippi MS 86,669 Missouri MO 159,077 Montana MT 30,977 Nebraska NE 38,201 Nevada NV 94,472 New Hampshire NH 29,680 New Jersey NJ 216,145 New Mexico NM 72,333 New York NY 537,726 North Carolina NC 245,623 North Dakota ND 19,596 Ohio OH 283,194 Oklahoma OK 123,473 Oregon OR 131,647 Pennsylvania PA 276,066 Rhode Island RI 24,686 South Carolina SC 142,382 South Dakota SD 19,391 Tennessee TN 171,065 Texas TX 796,525 Utah UT 69,140 Vermont VT 13,665 Virginia VA 205,600 Washington WA 203,978 West Virginia WV 27,788 Wisconsin WI 111,426 Wyoming WY 14,506 Total 8,863,344