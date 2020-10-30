14-pound baby delivered at Madison Hospital

Branson Blade Smith weighed 14 pounds when he was delivered at Madison Hospital (Photo via Madison Hospital/Facebook)

MADISON, Ala. — Good things come in packages. But for some new Lawrence County parents, they come in big ones too.

Kaitlin and Bradley Smith had a baby boy born just before 9 a.m. at Madison Hospital. Branson Blade Smith was born weighing 14 pounds and measuring 23 inches long! He was delivered via C-section.

The hospital posted a picture of the newborn on its Facebook page along with Dr. Will Stroud and Labor and Delivery nurses Courtney and Tori.

The hospital says mom and baby are both doing well.