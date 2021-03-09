13-year-old charged after two children, woman stabbed in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A 13-year-old was detained after Lawrence County deputies say they found two children and a woman with injuries from a knife.

On Monday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 6000 block of County Road 203 in the Speake community. They say they were informed that three people had been cut or stabbed with a knife by a juvenile.

When they arrived they found an 18-month-old, 8-year-old, and a 53-year-old woman with injuries from a knife, according to the report.

The 18-month-old and 8-year-old were airlifted to Children’s hospital in Birmingham. The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office says that the two children are in the hospital, the 18-month-old’s injuries were considered life-threatening and their condition is unknown. They say the 8-year-old’s injuries were serious but they are in stable condition.

The woman had injuries that were significant but she was treated and later released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says a 13-year-old female was detained at the scene by a deputy.

During the investigation, Sheriff investigators found that fires within the residence had also been set.

Investigators say they charged the 13-year-old with three assaults in the first-degree charges as well as arson in the first degree.

The 13-year-old is being held at a juvenile facility.

The victims and offenders are related, according to the sheriff’s office.