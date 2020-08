LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. – He’s now the youngest person to complete what’s known as the ‘Godfather’ swim across Lake Tahoe.

The swim is 12 miles and it took 13-year-old James Savage about 7 hours to complete.

Savage says the longest he’s swam prior was 7.3 miles.

After finishing the swim, James took an hour-long nap but then spent several hours riding his bike.

Next, he will start training for a 21-mile swim, in hopes to become the youngest person to complete the Tahoe Triple Crown.