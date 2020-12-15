13 machines seized, Decatur man charged with promoting gambling

Decatur police said they seized 13 gambling machines from Cecil’s Treasure Chest. (Photo provided by Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. — A man at a Decatur business was arrested Monday after more than a dozen gambling machines were taken from his business, police said.

Alberto Calderon, 39, was arrested after police received complaints at Cecil’s Treasure Chest on McGlathery Lane.

Police said they arrived at the business and were talking with Calderon when they saw three people in a back room playing what they later determined were 13 illegal gambling machines.

Alberto Calderon (Photo provided by Decatur Police Department)

Calderon also had methamphetamine, marijuana and a large amount of money when he was arrested, police said.

Calderon was charged with drug possession, second-degree marijuana possession and promoting gambling.

He was booked and released from the Morgan County Jail on a $1,600 bond.