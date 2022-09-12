ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a semi-tractor trailer.

The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 children on board.

Currently, 13 children have sustained minor injuries of neck and back pain and were taken to local hospitals. Troopers said the school bus manager is on the scene contacting parents.

The incident is currently under investigation.