12,750 without power in Alabama after strong storms sweep through state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As a second wave of strong storms moves across Alabama, thousands remain without power.

Alabama Power reports 12,750 currently remain without power across the state, as of 5 a.m.

According to Alabama Power’s initial report Wednesday at 5 p.m., about 9,100 customers were without power. As of 9:30 p.m., 8,500 remained without power. The majority of the outages were reported in the western central part of the state.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency says 3,500 residents are without power with most of the outages coming in the Moundville and Alberta areas. Alabama Power customers are encouraged to sign up for “Outage Alerts” by texting “Enroll” to 272688 from a mobile device connected to an Alabama Power account or visiting AlabamaPower.com/Alerts.

Our storm team is actively restoring service as conditions allow. — alabamapower (@alabamapower) March 18, 2021

Alabama Power will provide an update on power outages later in the day Thursday. This story will be updated. Stay with CBS 42 for the latest on this developing severe weather situation.