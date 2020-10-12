11th annual Pink Pumpkin Run goes virtual, raises money for Marshall County Mammography Assistance Program

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers has found a new way to bring in money for a much-needed Mammography Assistance Program at Marshall Medical Centers.

For the first time in event history, the 11th annual Pink Pumpkin Run is going virtual, as large crowds are still discouraged during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people participate in the annual race every year.

“Even though it may not be safe for hundreds of people to come together this year, there are still hundreds of women in our community who rely on this program to get their annual mammogram screening and it is a potential life saving screening, so they still need our help,” explained Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers director Andrea Oliver.

Event organizers said because the run is virtual, anyone from around the world can run or walk whenever it’s convenient for them.

“You can walk on a treadmill. You can literally march up and down like you’re getting your steps in. You know, you can do a variety of things. There’s still the competitive nature of it in which people will be out there running their 5K, running their 10K for their times, trying to beat their own personal records and submitting those results,” said Oliver.

Oliver told News 19 there is already one person from England signed up.

The 2019 event raised more than $75,000. Organizers are hoping to get at least that much again this year.

Anyone can sign up starting Oct. 12, 2020 through Oct. 29, 2020.

Participants will get a swag bag full of goodies including a t-shirt, participation medal and more goodies mailed to them to keep things as contact free as possible.

Click here for more information on the event.