11 indicted in alleged drug conspiracy between Washington, California and Tennessee

JACKSON, TN (WHNT) — U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr. announced the indictment of eleven people on federal drug charges in Tennessee.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) says those eleven individuals were indicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and fentanyl by sending the drugs through the mail from Washington and California into Tennessee.

According to court documents, the subjects were indicted on July 12, 2021, with a second overriding indictment filed on December 14, 2021.

Listed below are the names of those eleven allegedly having participated in the distribution of drugs throughout the Western District of Tennessee:

Vinson Taylor, Jr.

Alexis Ballard

Isaiah A. Gauldin

Ja’Quon Roberson

Savontay Laquar Womack-Knight

Cooper Keeling Hurt

David LaFonta Ray, Jr.

Quason Brent Taylor

Jaci Rinae Neary

Dwanyae Smith

Daniel Michael Gutierrez

Since the original indictment in July 2021, federal agents executed a search warrant at the residence of Womack-Knight and Neary in Lakewood, Washington, which resulted in the discovery of two firearms, $48,405, jewelry, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and numerous pills containing fentanyl.

According to authorities, evidence revealed Womack-Knight would mail the narcotics to V. Taylor who would then distribute them among the remaining co-conspirators.

All eleven subjects have been arrested.

Investigators were able to use social media, search warrants, traffic stops, United States Postal Service search warrants and search warrants from residences, the FBI, the US Postal Service, and the Dyersburg Police Department to seize over 44 kilograms of marijuana and over 5,000 fentanyl pills that were being shipped through the mail into West Tennessee.

Through social media search warrant returns, agents have photographs and video of the defendants in possession of additional marijuana and pills like those seized and tested for fentanyl. Agents were also able to seize 27 firearms and large amounts of cash.

If convicted, the defendants each face sentences of five years’ imprisonment up to life.

This case was investigated by the FBI, United States Postal Service, and the Dyersburg Police Department.