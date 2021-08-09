106 Jefferson opens in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new boutique, lifestyle hotel is officially open in downtown Huntsville.

106 Jefferson, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel and Valor Hospitality Partners, announced its official opening on Monday, August 9.

Built on the site of the historic Huntsville Hotel, the 115-room hotel features a chef-driven restaurant, rooftop lounge, and spacious guestrooms and suites.

“We are so excited to bring Huntsville its first lifestyle hotel,” said Mary Beth Lewis, director of sales and marketing at the hotel. “From the location accessible to many attractions to the unique offerings, and to our commitment to giving back to the community, our guests are sure to enjoy an authentic, one-of-a-kind experience.”

The first guest at 106 Jefferson will be St. Jude’s patient Darcy Speegle, a four-year-old from Decatur battling leukemia, and her family. The Speegles have only traveled outside their home for chemotherapy over the last 18 months, and will also be treated to a Rocket City Trash Pandas game.

The hotel is located at 106 Jefferson Street South in Huntsville.

