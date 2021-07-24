104-year-old WWII veteran to throw first pitch at 19U State Tournament

by: Zach Hester

WWII veteran Major Wooten will throw out the first pitch on Sunday afternoon’s 19U state tournament in Madison. (American Legion Post 229)

MADISON, Ala. — 104-year-old World War II veteran Major Wooten will toss out the first pitch at Sunday’s 19U State Tournament in Madison.

He served in the European theater during WWII as a member of the 764th railroad battalion.

Wooten is not only one of the oldest COVID-19 survivors in the world, he is about to turn 105 years old. He will be recognized at the beginning of the championship game.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at James Clemens High School and is hosted by the Madison American Legion Post 229.

