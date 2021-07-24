104-year-old WWII veteran to throw first pitch at 19U State Tournament

WWII veteran Major Wooten will throw out the first pitch on Sunday afternoon’s 19U state tournament in Madison. (American Legion Post 229)

MADISON, Ala. — 104-year-old World War II veteran Major Wooten will toss out the first pitch at Sunday’s 19U State Tournament in Madison.

He served in the European theater during WWII as a member of the 764th railroad battalion.

Wooten is not only one of the oldest COVID-19 survivors in the world, he is about to turn 105 years old. He will be recognized at the beginning of the championship game.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. at James Clemens High School and is hosted by the Madison American Legion Post 229.