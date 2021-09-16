DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested two suspects on drug trafficking charges, according to a press release.

Lauren Melissa Tillery, 34, of Dothan and Joseph Curtis Dozier, 40, of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, and Dothan were allegedly in possession of approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine, which holds an estimated street value of $10,000.

Authorities discovered the narcotics on the suspects after executing a search warrant in the 3000 Block of the Montgomery Highway in Dothan.

Both suspects are currently in the Houston County Jail on a bond of $1,500,000.