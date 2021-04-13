$100 million mixed-use development planned for Huntsville’s Village of Providence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The ground has been broken on a $100 million mixed-use development at Huntsville’s Village of Providence.

WSS Development LLC is building a development called 2020 at Providence that will consist of 360 luxury apartment homes and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The development will be at the intersection of Providence Main Street and Town Center Drive.

The Cajun Steamer, Oh Crepe, Starbucks and a soon-to-be-named breakfast/lunch concept business have already leased space, the developers said.

Plans for the building also include a rooftop pool and fitness center, as well as high-speed elevators, a secure parking deck and electronic package delivery.

The developers said they expect the development to be complete by the end of next year.

