TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day.

BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday.

The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary.

Those interested in having a portrait of their four-legged friend permanently inked on their skin can apply online. Pup parents are asked to share a photo of their best bud and tell BARK why they want their pet forever as a tattoo.

The company also wants to know the dog’s name, breed/mix and their social handle, if applicable.

Applications are open through Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Judges will choose 100 lucky winners who will receive a $150 electronic Visa gift card to get their tattoo. The first 1,000 applicants will receive a $5 gift card to spend at BarkShop on the day the winners are announced.

Official rules for the contest can be found online.