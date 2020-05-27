10-year-old buys first car, and flips it in order to save for her dream car

MADISON, Ala. – A little girl in Madison is getting is getting a lot of positivity online. A Facebook post about her buying her first car received 12,000 likes and 16,000 shares as of Tuesday afternoon.

Alayna Gray is an entrepreneur with a whole lot of money smarts. She saved up money and recently bought her first car and she’s only 10 years old!

Her father sells cars for a living. She saw how her dad was making money, and that’s when Alayna realized that could flip cars too in the hopes of buying a luxurious Maserati when she turns 16.

“I’m doing it because I wanted to make more money faster, so I started to save up my money, so once I got to $1,000 dollars I saved up my money to sell a car and I got a car and made more money off it,” said Alayna.

To date, Alayna has about $2000 in the bank. She saves money by picking up extra chores around the house, but she also has a side-hustle selling hand-crafted bracelets. They’re no more than two dollars.

You can follow this “kidpreneur” on YouTube or reach out to help her get that dream car at alaynamashagray@gmail.com

Did we tell you about her other talent? Below is a video of her singing “Change Me” by Tamela Mann.