10 deaths in Tennessee storm aftermath as water woes linger

Joggers run down a street empty of cars Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Nolensville, Tenn. A second winter storm in a week is bringing more snow to much of Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Incoming and outgoing passenger flights are resuming at Memphis International Airport after being halted by terminal closures brought on by a loss of water pressure in the winter storms.

Meanwhile, water woes continued on Saturday and plague Shelby County, Tennessee’s largest county which includes Memphis.

The winter weather outbreak has forced officials to scramble to provide clean water as they race to repair damages caused by the recent deadly storms. Eight water tankers were being dispatched to Shelby County to help supply potable water.

Separately, authorities this weekend confirmed two weather-related fatalities in Sumner County, bringing total storm fatalities to 10 statewide.