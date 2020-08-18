10 days of delicious food in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Looking for a way to get out of the house, socialize and support the local community? You might be thinking that’s not possible, with COVID 19 still very much here.

But, there is! The Alabama Restaurant week has kicked off and the local food is some of delicious around town.

If you’re looking for everything in one spot, look no further than Downtown Athens. With 10 different restaurants and 10 days of the event, you can satisfy every craving you have.

The city is urging its residents to come out and support the local community and the tasty food these establishments have to offer.

From August 14-23 in various cities, you can enjoy the food at your local restaurants. Because of COVID 19, the food industry has been one of the hardest-hit businesses, especially locally owned establishments.

Although the thought might sound foreign to us now, local restaurants on Market street have done all they can to ensure your safety, while you unwind and dine.

With all different kinds of food, from the traditional American hamburger to ethnic cuisine like Italian and Mexican, you can get a little taste from all over.

With all these savory foods, some residents suggest you stop by the various desert shops and pick up a yummy treat at the end of your meal.

You could get all your cravings satisfied in one trip to downtown Athens. Whether it’s lunch, dinner, dessert or even a coffee, there’s something for everyone down on Market Street.