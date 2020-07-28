1-year-old on life support, suspect charged with assault

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child is on life support fighting for her life after suffering life-threatening injuries while being watched by an acquaintance of the mother’s.

On Saturday, July 25, around 1:30 p.m., the Violent Crimes Unit responded to Druid City Hospital on the reports of a 19-month-old baby girl with significant head trauma.

The child was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. The injuries were life-threatening and indicative of severe abuse or trauma, authorities report.

The Violent Crimes Unit worked throughout the weekend locating witnesses and executing search warrants and later found that the mother left her daughter with an acquaintance for several hours in the 3700 block of 3rd Avenue East in Tuscaloosa.

This acquaintance has been identified as Felix Tabb, 28.

The injury to the 19-month-old was determined to have occurred in the time frame of Tabb’s supervision, the Violent Crimes Unit reports. Physical evidence was located at the residence that showed that the child was injured under his care.

Late Monday night the suspect, Tabb, was located and interviewed. At this time, the child is in critical care life support, and her survival is unknown.

Tabb is charged with first-degree assault and committed to jail, with his bond set at a later date. These charges can and will be upgraded dependent on the outcome of the 19-month-old on life support, authorities say.

