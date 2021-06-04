1 year anniversary of 7 murders in Valhermoso Springs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – 1 year ago, seven people were murdered at a house in Valhermoso Springs, an incident that tore families apart and left the community shocked and saddened. Morgan County authorities still call this the worst crime in the county’s history.

The night of June 4th, 2020, Morgan County Sheriff Deputies responded to a home on Talucah Road.

When they arrived, part of the house was on fire, and they found seven people and a dog dead.



The victims ranged from 17 to 45 years old. It took weeks for authorities to find and capture the suspects with multiple agencies assisting in processing the crime scene and searching for those responsible.

Authorities told the public that they believed there was no threat locally and the people they thought responsible had left the area. Almost three weeks after the killings, authorities found John Legg and Frederic Rogers in Oregon. They were indicted with six counts of capital murder.

Once extradited back to Morgan County, Rogers said in an interview that he and Legg had started a motorcycle club called the 7 Deadly Sins, and they served as president and vice president, according to testimony. Authorities said both suspects are originally from Morgan County and knew everyone in the house. They also did not have a criminal record at the time.

John Legg & Frederic Rogers

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett described it as a crime that shocked the community and tore families apart.

“I think the issue for them is that look what they’ve done, they’ve taken 7 lives away from their community away from their families, damaged those families forever,” the Sheriff said.

“These two individuals will never, in my opinion, see daylight or freedom again, they will always be incarcerated because of what they’ve done, they’ve destroyed an unknown number of family members because of what they’ve done, including their own family.”



Legg and Rogers are both set have arraignments at the end on June 29th. The District Attorney said he plans to seek the death penalty for both men.

Below are the names and faces of the victims

William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville

Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs

Roger Lee Jones Jr, 19, of Decatur

Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens

James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur

Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs

Dakota Green, 17